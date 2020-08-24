Global  
 

NBA players decide to continue season after boycott

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:49s - Published
NBA players decide to continue season after boycott

NBA players decide to continue season after boycott

[NFA] National Basketball Association players agreed on Thursday not to boycott the rest of the season after forcing the postponement of a slate of playoff games in a protest against racial injustice and police brutality, U.S. media reported.

Freddie Joyner has more.

The day after NBA players forced the league to postpone playoff games following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin, players have agreed to resume participating in games, according to media reports.

Though it is still unclear when the games will restart.

The move by the Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday to sit out Game 5 of their series against the Orlando Magic pushed the NBA to cancel all of Wednesday's games.

Milwaukee Bucks Guard George Hill: "When we take the court and represent Milwaukee and Wisconsin, we are expected to play at a high level, give maximum effort and hold each other accountable.

We hold ourselves to that standard, and in this moment, we are demanding the same from our lawmakers and law enforcement.

We are calling for justice for Jacob Blake and demand the officers be held accountable." The actions taken by the Bucks also influenced other leagues, as Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer and the WNBA also postponed games.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama praised the Bucks in a Twitter post that included a video clip of an emotional Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers talking about Blake.

And he wrote: "I commend the players on the @Bucks for standing up for what they believe in, coaches like @DocRivers, and the @NBA and @WNBA for setting an example.

It's going to take all our institutions to stand up for our values." Police shot Blake in the back at close range in an incident captured on video.

His family says Blake is paralyzed and is being treated for his injuries.

His shooting set off the latest round of protests against racism and calls for police reform.




