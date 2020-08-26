Global  
 

17-year-old arrested after two shot dead at protest in Wisconsin, USA

In the city of Kenosha on Tuesday night two people were killed and a third injured during a third night of unrest caused by the police shooting of Jacob Blake.View on euronews


Federal agents being sent to Kenosha, Wisconsin

 A 17-year-old is currently in custody​ after two people were shot to death and another was wounded during protests on Tuesday night.
 Here's the latest for Wednesday August 26th: Laura gains power, could become Category 4 hurricane; Suspect arrested after 2 are killed at Kenosha protest; Harris..
Kyle Rittenhouse, 17-year-old charged in Kenosha protest shootings, considered himself militia, social media posts show

 Kyle Rittenhouse, charged with shooting three people during a Kenosha protest, thought of himself as a militia member, according to social media posts
 
Facebook still runs discriminatory ads, new report finds

Over at The Markup, reporter Jeremy B. Merrill discovered that discriminatory advertisements still turn up on..
The NBA reacts to Wisconsin shooting [Video]

[NFA] Both players and coaches in the National Basketball Association speak out in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Freddie Joyner has more.

Two people shot dead at protest in possible vigilante attack by white man

Two people were shot to death during a night of Black Lives Matter protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in...
One dead, two injured in US protest shootings: media

One dead, two injured in US protest shootings: media KENOSHA/ UNITED STATES: One person was shot dead and another two were injured in the of Kenosha on...
Two dead as gunfire erupts at Wisconsin protests

[NFA] Protests over the police shooting of an African-American man turned deadly after gunshots rang out and video showed a man with a rifle firing at a crowd trying to pursue him. This report produced..

