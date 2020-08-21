Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lara Trump Talks With WBZ About Speaking At RNC

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 01:09s - Published
Lara Trump Talks With WBZ About Speaking At RNC
WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

realUSPREZ

@realUSPresident RT @realUSPREZ: Kudoos due poor Laura Trump's sad, dark, depressing marriage to a failing wine salesman being investigated by NY AG, talks… 2 days ago

ChavezGeist

Honorable 🐛...💭...🦋 chavez #RNCConvention Becki Falwell talks with Lara Trump. https://t.co/3dDBDbX8ss 2 days ago

realUSPREZ

@realUSPresident Kudoos due poor Laura Trump's sad, dark, depressing marriage to a failing wine salesman being investigated by NY AG… https://t.co/uOnt6eAZf4 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Keller @ Large: Trump Family Takes Center Stage At RNC [Video]

Keller @ Large: Trump Family Takes Center Stage At RNC

WBZ political analyst Jon Keller looks at the benefits and risks of putting so much emphasis on the first family.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:48Published
President Trump To Hold Event In NH Following RNC [Video]

President Trump To Hold Event In NH Following RNC

President Trump is planning to visit New Hampshire on Friday.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:26Published
Actor Antonio Sabáto, Jr. talks about being 'blackballed' in Hollywood and his new book [Video]

Actor Antonio Sabáto, Jr. talks about being 'blackballed' in Hollywood and his new book

Actor Antonio Sabáto, Jr. joins Larry King on PoliticKING to talk about being 'blackballed' in Hollywood for supporting President Trump and discusses his new memoir "Sabato The Untold Story."

Credit: PoliticKing     Duration: 06:48Published