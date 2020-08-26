Some Port Arthur Residents Staying Behind: 'I'm Going To Buc-ee's'
Despite strong warnings to evacuate, some people in Hurricane Laura's path aren't evacuating.
Lisa D L Garcia RT @CBSEveningNews: HURRICANE LAURA: More than 385,000 residents were told to flee the Texas cities of Beaumont, Galveston & Port Arthur as… 19 minutes ago
My P-wordisPassword RT @LuisdeLeon15: From earlier: #HurricaneLaura is now a category 4 storm, but that isn't stopping some Port Arthur residents from leaving.… 44 minutes ago
Luis de Leon From earlier: #HurricaneLaura is now a category 4 storm, but that isn't stopping some Port Arthur residents from le… https://t.co/HOSt9zzJ3c 3 hours ago
North Texas Family Urging Residents To Escape Hurricane Laura's Path In Coastal AreaWith evacuation orders now in place, many families hurrying to get out of Laura's path are making their way to North Texas.