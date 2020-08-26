Global  
 

Hurricane Laura slams Louisiana

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:20s - Published
[NFA] Forecasters warned the powerful storm could deliver an "unsurvivable" storm surge.

This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Hurricane Laura made landfall early on Thursday in southwestern Louisiana as one of the most powerful storms to hit the state.

Forecasters warned it could push a massive wall of water 40 miles inland from the sea.

"This is a dangerous, dangerous storm surge.

And in some cases here, you look at some of these values and it's not survivable." The National Hurricane Center said Laura crashed ashore after midnight as a Category 4 with winds of up to 150 miles per hour.

It was soon downgraded as it moved inland, but it still packed a punch.

Winds blew out windows in the city of Lake Charles' 22-floor Capital One Tower.

About 620,000 people were under mandatory evacuation orders in Louisiana and Texas, but officials acknowledged many people would choose to stay home.

Some residents of Port Arthur, Texas, told Reuters they planned to weather it out.

"We've got plenty of water, food, you know.

I'm gassed up, you know, that's all we need right there." Others raced inland, hoping to find shelter.

“I was just hurrying to try to get up out of here.

I literally just grabbed that basket, threw it in the car and just took off.” Officials across the hard-hit area said it would be several hours before they could begin search and rescue missions.




