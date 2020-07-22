Federal executions continue in Terre Haute: Lezmond Mitchell

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 56 minutes ago

This will be the fourth execution this summer in Terre Haute.

The federal government is set to execute Lezmond Mitchell at 6:00.

We are seconds away from the top of the hour... when the next federal execution is set to take place.

These executions resumed last month after a 17-year-long break.

Terre haute is home to the only active federal death chamber.

Terre haute is home to the only active federal death chamber.

Behind the scenes, they are preparing to execute lezmond mitchell.

He's the only native american on federal death row.

Several native americans asked the president for clemency.

Just yesterday, mitchell filed a lawsuit asking a judge to halt the execution until that clemency request was properly considered.

In 20-03..

"a jury" convicted him of killing "a woman" and her "9"-year-old "granddaughter".

"the department of justice says"..

"mitchell" and "an accomplice" stabbed the woman "33"-times.

Then..

"mitchell" slit the girl's throat and crushed her head with rocks.

"mitchell" and "his accomplice" then severed the heads and hands of the "2"-victims. again it's set to take place at 6 pm but we know court proceedings can change the timing of things.

Sarah Lehman is a media witness for the execution.

We will hear from her just as soon as this is over.

Dominic Miranda has been following demonstrators today.

He joins us now live after talking with some of the folks out here.

Rondrell.... i'm here at the intersection of springhill drive and prairieton road outside the terre haute federal penitentiary.

It's where those lobbying against the death penalty have gathered starting just a half hour ago... in protest to the scheduled execution of lezmond mitchell this evening.

Justice promoter for the sisters of providence sister barbara battista tells me.... they know their message is being heard.

Protestors have been gathered here outside the terre haute federal penitentiary since about 4:30 this afternoon.

They lined the street with signs advocating against the death penalty.

Sister battista says they have over 200 organizations signing a letter to congress.

This is advocating for an end to the death penalty and an investigation into what she calls the unequal application of the death penalty.

Now just about 15 minutes ago... the protest switched its tone.

Sister battista tells me it's taking on more of a vigil presence as a time to silently meditate or pray for the victims family and lezmond mitchell's family.

She says this is important to recognize the magnitude of what's happening.

//////// today is just sadness on top of sadness because here we go again.

Putting all kinds of people at risk because of the coronavirus pandemic while we are executing someone because he killed someone.

I'm very sad."

///////// now protestors are taking all precautions amid the covid-19 pandemic.

They are wearing masks and keeping a good social distance.

Battista tells me they know their message will be heard... and hopefully cause some change.

Dominic Miranda.

We will have another update coming up in the newscast.

We will also have coverage on the execution tonight at 10 and 11. Rondrell Moore.

Back to you.