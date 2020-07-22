Global  
 

Federal executions continue in Terre Haute: Lezmond Mitchell

Video Credit: WTHI - Published
The federal government is set to execute Lezmond Mitchell at 6:00.

This will be the fourth execution this summer in Terre Haute.

Us.

We are seconds away from the top of the hour... when the next federal execution is set to take place.

These executions resumed last month after a 17-year-long break.

Terre haute is home to the only active federal death chamber.

Our rondrell moore is live at the federal prison in terre haute... he updates us on what he's seeing, and what's ahead for the evening.

Patrece... here's what's happening at the prison right now... rondrell describes behind the scenes, they are preparing to execute lezmond mitchell.

He's the only native american on federal death row.

Several native americans asked the president for clemency.

Just yesterday, mitchell filed a lawsuit asking a judge to halt the execution until that clemency request was properly considered.

In 20-03..

"a jury" convicted him of killing "a woman" and her "9"-year-old "granddaughter".

"the department of justice says"..

"mitchell" and "an accomplice" stabbed the woman "33"-times.

Then..

"mitchell" slit the girl's throat and crushed her head with rocks.

"mitchell" and "his accomplice" then severed the heads and hands of the "2"-victims. again it's set to take place at 6 pm but we know court proceedings can change the timing of things.

Our sarah lehman is a media witness for the execution.

We will hear from her just as soon as this is over.

Dominic miranda is has been following demostrators today..

He joins us now live after talking with some of the folks out here.

Rondrell.... i'm here at the intersection of springhill drive and prairieton road outside the terre haute federal penitentiary.

It's where those lobbying against the death penalty have gathered starting just a half hour ago... in protest to the scheduled execution of lezmond mitchell this evening.

Justice promoter for the sisters of providence sister barbara battista tells me.... they know their message is being heard.

Protestors have been gathered here outside the terre haute federal penitentiary since about 4:30 this afternoon.

They lined the street with signs advocating against the death penalty.

Sister battista says they have over 200 organizations signing a letter to congress.

This is advocating for an end to the death penalty and an investigation into what she calls the unequal application of the death penalty.

Now just about 15 minutes ago... the protest switched its tone.

Sister battista tells me it's taking on more of a vigil presence as a time to silently meditate or pray for the victims family and lezmond mitchell's family.

She says this is important to recognize the magnitude of what's happening.

//////// today is just sadness on top of sadness because here we go again.

Putting all kinds of people at risk because of the coronavirus pandemic while we are executing someone because he killed someone.

I'm very sad."

///////// now protestors are taking all precautions amid the covid-19 pandemic.

They are wearing masks and keeping a good social distance.

Battista tells me they know their message will be heard... and hopefully cause some change.

Reporting live i'm dominic miranda.

For now, rondrell i'll send it back to you... we will have another update coming up in the newscast..

We will also have coverage on the execution tonight at 10 and 11... for now, reporting live..... i'm rondrell moore.

Back to you.




HeatherGoodWTHI

Heather Good According to News 10 media witness Sarah Lehman, when offered the opportunity to make a final statement Lezmond Mit… https://t.co/4SOJ0ttby8 34 minutes ago

Alia_WTHI

Alia Blackburn RT @WTHITV: BREAKING: News 10's Sarah Lehman reports Lezmond Mitchell has been executed. Mitchell is the fourth federal inmate executed thi… 45 minutes ago

WTHITV

WTHI News10 BREAKING: News 10's Sarah Lehman reports Lezmond Mitchell has been executed. Mitchell is the fourth federal inmate… https://t.co/h86QR6FcHS 45 minutes ago

HeatherGoodWTHI

Heather Good RT @WTHITV: The next federal execution in the federal prison in Terre Haute is scheduled to happen in just under an hour. Learn more about… 2 hours ago

WTHITV

WTHI News10 The next federal execution in the federal prison in Terre Haute is scheduled to happen in just under an hour. Learn… https://t.co/srF4voA1cu 2 hours ago

FOX55FortWayne

WFFT FOX 55 Fort Wayne All eyes are on Terre Haute once again, that's as federal executions move forward. https://t.co/EPaIGYedKE 4 hours ago


