NBA postpones Wednesday games after boycott

[NFA] The U.S. National Basketball Association has postponed three playoff games scheduled for Wednesday after the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted Game 5 of their playoff series against Orlando Magic in protest over racial injustice.

In the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, NBA teams in the midst of playoff games in Orlando, Florida are struggling to make their voices heard.

And on Wednesday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks decided to boycott Game 5 of their playoff series against the Orlando Magic in protest over racial injustice.

This led the NBA to postpone all three playoff games Wednesday, saying in a statement that the games will be "rescheduled." NBA superstar LeBron James tweeted a message saying: F- THIS MAN!!!!

WE DEMAND CHANGE.

SICK OF IT Players on the defending NBA champion Toronto Raptors had said that they were considering boycotting their upcoming series opener against the Boston Celtics on Thursday.

Raptors guard Fred Van Fleet on Tuesday said many options are on the table: "We had a meeting this morning and a number of things are being discussed.

So I will keep that between our team, but we are dealing with it in real time and I think it affects everybody differently, but it is pretty fresh in my mind and I am sitting here in front of a camera, so I am just speaking as I'm going.

So there is a lot of different things being discussed." Guard Norman Powell says taking a knee hasn’t been enough: “Taking a knee for the anthem, that's not getting the job done.

It is starting to get washed out.

I feel like Black Lives Matter is just another thing in conversation now…” In a video from Sunday shared widely on social media, 29-year-old Blake appeared unarmed when he was shot multiple times by police at close range.

His family says he was left paralyzed and is "fighting for his life.” The shooting has lead to several protests - some turning violent - in the lakefront town between Milwaukee and Chicago.

Veteran head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers Doc Rivers, son of a police officer who served for 30 years, fought back tears: “We have been hung, we have been shot.

And all you do is keep hearing about fear.

This... it's amazing why we keep loving this country and this country does not love us back.” Blake’s shooting in Wisconsin comes just three months after George Floyd's death in police custody in Minneapolis sparked nationwide protests against police brutality and racism.

No word yet when Wednesday's playoff games will be back on the schedule.