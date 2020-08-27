NBA, MLB and MLS players postpone games in honor of Jacob Blake

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:27s - Published 2 hours ago

The NBA has postponed all of its Wednesday playoff games as players boycott in wake of Jacob Blake being shot.

THEWESTERN AND SOUTHERN TENNISOPEN WAS ALSO PUT ON HOLD ADAY FOR THE SAME REASON.

ONSUNDAY-- CELL PHONE VIDEO INKENOSHA SHOWED POLICE SHOOTINGA BLACK MAN IN THE BACKSEVERAL TIMES.

