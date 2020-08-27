Global  
 

NBA, MLB and MLS players postpone games in honor of Jacob Blake

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:27s - Published
The NBA has postponed all of its Wednesday playoff games as players boycott in wake of Jacob Blake being shot.

MAJOR LEAGUES.

VO SIX N-B-ATEAMS DECIDED NOT TO PLAPOST-SEASON GAMES YESTERDAY.WHICH LEAD TO TEAMS IN THEM-L-B...M-L- S...AND W-N-B-ATO REFUSE GAMES AS WELL.

THEWESTERN AND SOUTHERN TENNISOPEN WAS ALSO PUT ON HOLD ADAY FOR THE SAME REASON.

ONSUNDAY-- CELL PHONE VIDEO INKENOSHA SHOWED POLICE SHOOTINGA BLACK MAN IN THE BACKSEVERAL TIMES.

HE IS CURRENTRECOVERING IN THE HOSPITAL.MORE




