Jamie Lynn Spears wants more control over sister Britney's assets

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:48s
Jamie Lynn Spears wants more control over sister Britney's assets
Jamie Lynn Spears wants more control over Britney Spears' assets.

Jamie Lynn Spears Seeks More Control Over Britney Spears' Fortune

Jamie Lynn Spears is making a new move in court. The 29-year-old sister of Britney Spears, who was...
Just Jared

Britney Spears' Sister Appointed Trustee of Her Wealth

Britney Spears' younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, has been put in charge of managing the pop star's...
ContactMusicWorldNewsPinkNews


Jamie Lynn Spears Named Trustee of Britney Spears' Fortune

Britney Spears‘ sister, Jamie Lynn, is now the trustee of a trust that holds the fortune belonging...
Just Jared


MissWhit83

Whitney WTH is wrong with the Spears family? The whole***family wants control of Britney? Money can really show you peop… https://t.co/6vLrykUDtT 2 hours ago

djones1509

Derek Jones Apparently, #BritneySpears’ sister Jamie Lynn Spears is seeking more control over the performer's fortune. Father… https://t.co/UPHwk9DFus 2 hours ago

dagostoo

david 🪐🇵🇷 | BLACK LIVES MATTER jamie lynn spears was out here not too long ago saying britney was not a victim of conservatorship but now all of a… https://t.co/9tXkoCXhyU 3 hours ago

anukasan1977

┴┬┴┬┴┬┴┬┴ Tāylôr Ōwĕns ΛVΛVΛVΛV Soooo, Britney Spears' little sister Jamie Lynn is her trustee, & is seeking more authority now that Britney wants… https://t.co/FxbyqGBJ18 4 hours ago

TheDGrimmett

David Grimmett Jamie Lynn Spears wants to seek more control over Britney Spears fortune! #FreeBritney https://t.co/yk5ttBinfY 4 hours ago

jaqui_lynn

Jacqueline RT @bluears28: TO EVERYONE PLEASE PLEASE DO NOT EVER THINK THAT THIS IS A GOOD NEWS BECAUSE IT IS NOT! IT IS DEFINITELY NOT, YES SHE “WANTS… 1 week ago


Jamie Lynn Spears Is A Trustee [Video]

Jamie Lynn Spears Is A Trustee

She explains.

Credit: Celebrity Wire     Duration: 01:02
Jamie Lynn Spears has been named the trustee of Britney's fortune [Video]

Jamie Lynn Spears has been named the trustee of Britney's fortune

Court documents show that Jamie Lynn Spears has been named as the trustee of sister Britney's SJB Revocable Trust.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:02
Paris Hilton 'heartbroken' over Britney Spears' conservatorship [Video]

Paris Hilton 'heartbroken' over Britney Spears' conservatorship

Paris Hilton has spoken out about Britney Spears' controversial conservatorship arrangement and shared that it breaks her heart that people have so much control over her.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:47