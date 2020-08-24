Jamie Lynn Spears has been named the trustee of Britney's fortune
Court documents show that Jamie Lynn Spears has been named as the trustee of sister Britney's SJB Revocable Trust.
Jaime L. Vázquez RT @etnow: Jamie Lynn Spears has been named as sister Britney’s trustee.
https://t.co/lBFZVrkQpy 41 minutes ago
Fanni RT @bluears28: Jamie Lynn Spears: “haha nice try, but I have NEVER been paid a dime from my sister, that is HER hard earned money, and i am… 3 hours ago
blue Jamie Lynn Spears: “haha nice try, but I have NEVER been paid a dime from my sister, that is HER hard earned money,… https://t.co/7Y7g49tQ4P 3 hours ago
Paris Hilton 'heartbroken' over Britney Spears' conservatorshipParis Hilton has spoken out about Britney Spears' controversial conservatorship arrangement and shared that it breaks her heart that people have so much control over her.
Paris Hilton worries about Britney Spears'Simple Life' star Paris Hilton has admitted she's worried about Britney Spears.
Britney Spears conservatorship officially extendedBritney Spears' conservatorship has been extended until at least February, 2021.