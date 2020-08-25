Global  
 

Bree's Evening Forecast: Wed., Aug. 26, 2020

Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 03:00s - Published
Bree's Evening Forecast: Wed., Aug. 26, 2020

Bree's Evening Forecast: Wed., Aug. 26, 2020

Hurricane Laura is expected to make landfall Wednesday night.

It will likely bring storms and flooding to the mid-state in the overnight hours Friday into Saturday.

FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TONEWSCHANNEL5.COM/SCHOOL.




