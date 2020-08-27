Biloxi Fire Department ready to help with Hurricane Laura relief

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 2 minutes ago

As the Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Laura, the Biloxi Fire Department is already preparing to provide assistance to those affected by the storm.

- as soon as the storm passes, th- three b-f-d members and the - rest of their group will focus- on search and rescue missions - in the impacted areas.- in addition to sending- personnel, the biloxi fire- museum has started a go fund me- account to raise funds- for biloxi fire's annual relief- trip.

- - joe boney, biloxi fire chief: - "the purpose for pushing the go fund-me- account is because our normal - fundraising projects- that we do throughout the year- have been severely hampered by- covid, the pandemic.- and we simply haven't been to d- the fundraisers, so our funds - are a lot lower - than they normally would be.

Th- community always steps up.

They- help us - and we bring a little bit of- biloxi to the communities that- - - - are hurt."

"part of our missio is not just for helping to clea- up, but to let them know we've- - - - been there.

We've been through- huricanes.

We've been through - katrina.- we've been through a lot of - hurricanes.

But we come back, - better and stronger.

And- they can, too.

It's just going- to take time."

If you would like to donate to- the hurricane laura relief trip- you - can find the go fund me link on- biloxi fire department's- facebook page or by going to go- fund me dot com slash biloxi- fire