Biloxi Fire Department ready to help with Hurricane Laura relief
As the Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Laura, the Biloxi Fire Department is already preparing to provide assistance to those affected by the storm.
- - as the gulf coast braces for- - - - hurricane laura, the biloxi fir- department is already preparing- to provide- assistance to those affected by- the storm.- around four o'clock this- afternoon, deputy chief nick- geiser and firefighters cameron- whiteside and - chuck parker from biloxi fire - department deployed to- baton rouge to pre-stage- hurricane relief.
- as soon as the storm passes, th- three b-f-d members and the - rest of their group will focus- on search and rescue missions - in the impacted areas.- in addition to sending- personnel, the biloxi fire- museum has started a go fund me- account to raise funds- for biloxi fire's annual relief- trip.
- - joe boney, biloxi fire chief: - "the purpose for pushing the go fund-me- account is because our normal - fundraising projects- that we do throughout the year- have been severely hampered by- covid, the pandemic.- and we simply haven't been to d- the fundraisers, so our funds - are a lot lower - than they normally would be.
Th- community always steps up.
They- help us - and we bring a little bit of- biloxi to the communities that- - - - are hurt."
"part of our missio is not just for helping to clea- up, but to let them know we've- - - - been there.
We've been through- huricanes.
We've been through - katrina.- we've been through a lot of - hurricanes.
But we come back, - better and stronger.
And- they can, too.
It's just going- to take time."
If you would like to donate to- the hurricane laura relief trip- you - can find the go fund me link on- biloxi fire department's- facebook page or by going to go- fund me dot com slash biloxi- fire