North Texas Father On FBI's 10 Most Wanted List Arrested Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 01:02s - Published 4 minutes ago North Texas Father On FBI's 10 Most Wanted List Arrested Yaser Abdel Said, a capital murder suspect wanted in connection with the homicide of his two teenaged daughters Amina and Sarah, has been arrested. 0

