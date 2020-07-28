Lexington electrical contractor helping in hurricane ravaged area

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 11 minutes ago

Elliot, sent about 300 employees to Texas and Louisiana to help restore power in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.

To help with the aftermath of hurricane laura.

Davis h.

Elliot says it was ready to answer the call for help.

Business manager tucker nelson says about 300 employees are already in texas and louisiana.

Nelson says the utility company is used to helping out after natural disasters.and he's glad to do it.

"really looking forward to helping people in need.

They're not going to have their lights on.

It's a change in lifestyle and we're going to be there to help."

Nelson says employees will help out as