Rockies’ Matt Kemp will not play Wednesday against Diamondbacks in protest of Jacob Blake shooting Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 03:27s - Published 2 minutes ago Rockies’ Matt Kemp will not play Wednesday against Diamondbacks in protest of Jacob Blake shooting Colorado Rockies outfielder Matt Kemp will not be playing Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks in protest of racial injustice following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, over the weekend. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend