Colouring the history of SEAT

Everything we look at from the distant past is always seen in black and white; this is largely due to our collective audiovisual imagination.

Although the first film to use the newly developed Technicolor production dates back to 1935, Becky Sharp, this colour technology did not become widespread until years later.

For example, it arrived in the United Kingdom and much of Europe in 1967, with the television broadcast of the Wimbledon tennis tournament, and two years later the Eurovision Song Contest was broadcast in full colour in Spain.

Until then, video cameras only recorded in black and white, so many of the videos in SEAT’s documentary archive are devoid of any colour.

That too is now a thing of the past.