US election polls: Biden holds seven-point lead over Trump

TOM DEAN RT @LessGovMoreFun: . "Axios comes clean: "He’s doing better in some swing-state polls than he was at this point in 2016. And his floor of… 13 hours ago

Buddy Belk . "Axios comes clean: "He’s doing better in some swing-state polls than he was at this point in 2016. And his floor… https://t.co/Jhy56pZL2h 13 hours ago

Rachel Alexander How Trump could pull off another upset https://t.co/9DLJ0npojK He’s doing better in some swing-state polls than he… https://t.co/M1sVp8Wt0g 14 hours ago

jschulz @icowrich @MealeTheo @PpollingNumbers @ppppolls Clinton was a 71/29 favorite on Election Day, with a 3 point lead i… https://t.co/gl78Kd0q9R 3 days ago

ArieG0811 @MaleHumanPerso1 @Piggyhero @politicsforsome @Callum_1Fraser @britainelects 28.6% chance on election day, Nate Silv… https://t.co/15HpIPtcfW 6 days ago

Francesc Riverola - FXStreet.com 🎗 ING Bank 1/2: As the Democratic convention ends and the Republicans prepare for theirs next week, Joe Biden holds a… https://t.co/IyBPdt2c7f 6 days ago

Linda Fields-Oxford RT @RedWaveWarrior: 🚨 Headline🚨 Biden holds edge over Trump in key states🤣😂😅😆🙃 Really🙄 Biden doesn’t have a pot to***and yet he’s gonna… 1 week ago