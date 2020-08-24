Global  
 

US election polls: Biden holds seven-point lead over Trump

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:37s - Published
A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.


Pence accepts nomination, says 'violence must stop'

 In his address to the Republican National Convention from Fort McHenry in Baltimore, Vice President Mike Pence said Americans "won't be safe" in Joe Biden's..
"You won't be safe in Joe Biden's America" - Pence [Video]

"You won't be safe in Joe Biden's America" - Pence

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday cast the re-election of President Donald Trump as critical to preserving law and order and economic viability, warning Democratic rival Joe Biden was a stalking horse for the radical left.

On virus, Pence attacks Biden for saying 'no miracle" is coming [Video]

On virus, Pence attacks Biden for saying 'no miracle" is coming

As U.S. Vice President Mike Pence spoke about the coronavirus pandemic, he slammed Democratic rival Joe Biden for saying that 'no miracle' is coming.

Celebrities Parody MAGA Hats with Gay, Healthier Messages

 President Trump's MAGA hats are trenched in the right-wing of the Republic Party ... but Hollywood's flipping that script with one helluva twist. A bunch of..
Republican Convention: Mike Pence's cheeky change to Trump's slogan

 Vice President Mike Pence addressed the American people on the third day of the Republican National Convention from Fort McHenry, where Francis Scott Key was..
Chinese dissident brought to US by Obama administration attacks Democrats at RNC

 Hong Kong (CNN)A Chinese human rights activist brought to the United States by the Obama administration appeared at the Republican National Convention Wednesday,..
Trump speech must address pandemic, economy

 Political experts say expect Trump to stray from his conversational tone by sticking to a strict, pre-written script in an effort to draw in undecided voters...
