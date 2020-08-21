Global  
 

BJP tops Facebook political ad spending at Rs 4 crore & more news | Oneindia News

Narcotics Control Bureau team from Delhi leaves to investigate Sushant Singh death case, Bollywood drug network to be probed; Rhea Chakraborty claims threat to her life, seeks protection after alleged drug chats revealed; Karnataka drug haul, peddlers' network being probed; Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik dials PM Modi to defer NEET & JEE citing Covid and flood situation; BJP tops political ad spend on Facebook, Congress follows; Foreign Minister S Jaishankar says situation at LAC is most serious since 1962 war with China; Tik Tok CEO Kevin Mayer resigns after company sued US govt & more news #RheaChakraborty #DrugsBollywood #PostponeNEET_JEE


