'Messi would flourish under Pep at City' Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 02:00s - Published 11 minutes ago 'Messi would flourish under Pep at City' Former Manchester City captain Richard Dunne says Pep Guardiola knows exactly how to play Lionel Messi and it would be perfect for the two to be reunited 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend