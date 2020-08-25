Messi wants Man City, has spoke to Pep
Lionel Messi wants to join Manchester City and has spoken to Pep Guardiola about the move, reports Gary Cotterill from Barcelona.
'Messi would flourish under Pep at City'Former Manchester City captain Richard Dunne says Pep Guardiola knows exactly how to play Lionel Messi and it would be perfect for the two to be reunited
'Man City the logical move for Messi'Danny Mills explains why Manchester City is the perfect for Lionel Messi, should he leave Barcelona.
'Man City are Messi's best option'Spanish football journalist Alvaro Montero believes Manchester City will be the best option for Lionel Messi after telling Barcelona he wants to leave the Spanish club.