Move-in begins for Tufts students today Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 00:49s - Published 9 minutes ago Undergraduates from coronavirus hot spots will start moving in today. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend EXPLAIN.MATT: THE MOVE IN PROCESS BEGINSTODAY HERE AT TUFTS.AND THE FIRST ROUND OF STUDENTSARE THE ONES COMING FROMPOTENTIAL CORONAVIRUS HOTSPOTS.WE ARE HERE AT THE MAIN TESTINGSITE FOR STUDENTS AND STAFF,SOMETHING THAT WILL BE CRITICALIN THE COMING WEEKS.THE MOVE-IN PROCESS STARTS WITHUNDERGRADUATES COMING FROMOUTSIDE NEW ENGLAND, NEW YORK ORNEW JERSEY.STUDENTS FROM INSIDE THE REGIONWILL START MOVING ONTO CAMPUS ONSEPTEMBER 8.REGARDLESS OF WHERE THEY’RECOMING FROM, STUDENTS WILLREMAIN IN QUARANTINE UNTIL THEYMEET TESTING REQUIREMENTTHE MAYORS OF BOTH MEDFORD ANDSOMERVILLE HAVE EXPRESSEDCONCERN ABOUT HAVING STUDENTSBACK ON CAMPUS DURING THEPANDEMIC.THERE WAS A PROTEST OUTSIDE THETUFTS’ PRESIDENT’S HOUSE LASTWEEK.CLASSES START





