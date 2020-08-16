'Rhea Chakraborty is murderer', Sushant's father urges investigation agency to arrest her

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father has leveled another serious charge at Rhea Chakraborty. Speaking to the media, KK Singh said that Rhea had been giving poison to his son and demanded that she along with her associate be arrested. This comes after the Narcotics Control Bureau on Wednesday registered a criminal case against Rhea Chakraborty in connection with the allege dealings in banned drugs. NCB is now the third federal investigative agency to launch a probe in connection with the Sushant death case. CBI and Enforcement Directorate are already probing the case. Sushant’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani and cook Neeraj were questioned by the CBI for 13 and 7 hours respectively. On August 19, the Supreme Court had asked the probe agency to investigate the case related to the actor's death, while holding that the FIR registered in Patna was legitimate. The Supreme Court’s decision came after a tug-of-war between the Mumbai and the Bihar police over jurisdiction. The actor was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on 14th of June, 2020. Watch the full video for all the details.
Over 70 days after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Central Bureau of Investigation has summoned two Mumbai police officers who initially probed the incident. The CBI team also questioned the late actor's flatmate, cook and domestic help again. Sushant's chartered accountant Sandeep Shridhar was also called by the investigators. The questioning occurred at the DRDO guest house in Mumbai where the CBI team is stationed. The chartered accountant had also been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in the first week of August. As per reports, Sushant's flatmate, Siddharth Pithani, revealed that a locksmith had to be called to open the actor's door on the day of his death. He also reportedly spoke about Sushant's medication and conversations with his family. The CBI is also looking at the actor's post mortem report which concluded that the probable cause of death was asphyxia due to hanging. AIIMS experts have been asked to vet the autopsy. Watch the full video for more.
CBI opts for Psychological Autopsy in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case to understand the late actor's mind and behavioral pattern. Saif Ali Khan would pen his autobiography soon, it is likely to be published by October next year. The actor will reportedly get candid about his career, personal life, successes and failures. To everything related to Bollywood, you stay tuned to Desimartini
The lawyer of actor, Sushant Singh Rajput's family, Vikas Singh said on August 26 that the actor was being drugged 'without his knowledge' is 'ultimately what led to his death'."When Sushant Singh Rajput's family got FIR registered, there was an impression that Sushant was being over-drugged on prescription drugs, that overdose too can disturb mental balance. But, now as disclosed by some reports that it was a banned drug. If it's a banned drug then it'll lead to abetment to suicide and murder. There'll be a Narcotics Control Bureau issue too. Scope of proceedings will widen substantially," Vikas Singh said.
