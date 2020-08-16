'Rhea Chakraborty is murderer', Sushant's father urges investigation agency to arrest her

Sushant Singh Rajput's father, KK Singh said on August 27 that Rhea Chakraborty is murderer.

"Rhea Chakraborty was giving poison to my son, Sushant from a long time, she is his murderer.

The investigating agency must arrest her and her associates," said KK Singh in a self made video.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) registered a case in SSR's death.

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

