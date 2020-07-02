Global  
 

Noah Schnapp apologises as video of him repeating N-word surfaces

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp has issued an apology after being "cancelled" on Twitter after a video resurfaced in which he appeared to be repeatedly saying the N-word.


Trending: Antonio Banderas recovers from Covid-19, Noah Schnapp denies using N-word in video after coming under fire, and Sarah [Video]

In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now...

Netflix is re-creating iconic Stranger Things sets in LA, and you can drive your car through them

Netflix on Thursday announced the launch of a unique Stranger Things immersive theater production it’s calling a “drive-into..
Duffer brothers talk future of 'Stranger Things' [Video]

Duffer brothers talk future of 'Stranger Things'

CNN is reporting that Season 4 of "Stranger Things" won't be the end of the show. The creators of the series, Ross Duffer and Matt Duffer revealed some hints about how the series will wrap. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter they said "We know what the end is, and we know when it is." Ross Duffer said the pandemic gave them time to look ahead in the story and figure out what was best for the show.

Noah Schnapp Apologizes For Resurfaced Video of Him Appearing to Sing a Slur

Noah Schnapp is issuing an apology. A video from 2019 recently resurfaced of the 15-year-old Stranger...
Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp Denies Using the N-Word in Resurfaced Video

Noah Schnapp has come under fire. On Aug. 25, an old video of the 15-year-old actor and his friends...
