Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sports Teams Walk Out Over Jacob Blake Shooting

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:53s - Published
Sports Teams Walk Out Over Jacob Blake Shooting

Sports Teams Walk Out Over Jacob Blake Shooting

Athletes from nearly every sports league sat out their games to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

MLB Teams Join NBA in Game Boycotts to Protest Jacob Blake Shooting

MLB Teams Join NBA in Game Boycotts to Protest Jacob Blake Shooting At least six MLB teams have postponed their own games Wednesday night in response to a now-growing...
The Wrap - Published Also reported by •Daily StarCBS SportsThe AgeUSATODAY.com


Why Jacob Blake’s Shooting Sparked an Unprecedented Sports Boycott


TIME - Published Also reported by •CTV NewsBelfast Telegraph


NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico on NBA, MLB, and WNBA Strikes Over Jacob Blake Shooting: ‘Largest, Most Widespread Day of Sports Activism’ in US History

NBC Sports' Mike Tirico discusses rolling NBA, MLB, and WNBA strikes to protest Jacob Blake shooting:...
Mediaite - Published


Tweets about this

chessa367

francesca @BleacherReport @davidaldridgedc @ShamsCharania Owners of sports teams have no power over huge telecommunication co… https://t.co/Q4QqomwiBr 12 hours ago

KyleR34645093

Kyle R @TomFitton Shows the difference between WI and MN, you guys let the mob walk all over you. This attitude seeps int… https://t.co/8FngsieJBR 12 hours ago

JohnKryk

John Kryk Since March we’ve seen this over and over, in every walk of life: no leader in any region, biz or sport wants to be… https://t.co/7rOspw33LA 2 days ago

Boston__Sucks

Mike @Reef215 Unfortunately I think so. I said months back if our teams do the wrong things I think they could be headed… https://t.co/FLjvtI3jFI 6 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

NBA Teams Boycott Playoff Games Over Jacob Blake Shooting [Video]

NBA Teams Boycott Playoff Games Over Jacob Blake Shooting

The Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday chose to boycott Game 5 of their series against the Orlando Magic just minutes before tip-off. That brought on a wave of boycotts across the sports world. Kara Finnstrom..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:24Published
Athletes Across South Florida, US Take A Stand In Wake Of Blake Shooting [Video]

Athletes Across South Florida, US Take A Stand In Wake Of Blake Shooting

Local athletes, as well as those across the country, are taking a stand against the Sunday shooting by Kenosha police of Jacob Blake.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:46Published
Athletes Boycott Over Jacob Blake Shooting [Video]

Athletes Boycott Over Jacob Blake Shooting

The NBA's board of governors will meet Thursday to discuss when and if the playoffs will resume. The league postponed all three games last night after players boycotted over the shooting of Jacob..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:33Published