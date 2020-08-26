Sports Teams Walk Out Over Jacob Blake Shooting
Sports Teams Walk Out Over Jacob Blake Shooting
Athletes from nearly every sports league sat out their games to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
NBA Teams Boycott Playoff Games Over Jacob Blake Shooting The Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday chose to boycott Game 5 of their series against the Orlando Magic just minutes before tip-off. That brought on a wave of boycotts across the sports world. Kara Finnstrom.. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 02:24 Published 2 hours ago
Athletes Boycott Over Jacob Blake Shooting The NBA's board of governors will meet Thursday to discuss when and if the playoffs will resume. The league postponed all three games last night after players boycotted over the shooting of Jacob.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:33 Published 5 hours ago