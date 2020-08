Maryland Charged For Reselling Pesticides As Coronavirus-Killing Cleaning Supplies Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:26s - Published 2 minutes ago Maryland Charged For Reselling Pesticides As Coronavirus-Killing Cleaning Supplies A 35-year-old Frederick man faces multiple charges for allegedly repackaging and selling pesticides as cleaning supplies he claimed would kill the coronavirus. 0

