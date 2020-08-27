Dow Wipes Out 2020 Losses

On Thursday, the Dow Jones industrial average erased its 2020 losses.

Business Insider reports that stocks rallied on the Federal Reserve's new monetary policy framework.

The 30-stock index gained as much as 1.1% in the session.

Microsoft and Walmart led the index higher following news of their joint bid for TikTok.

The Dow has lagged its peers in turning positive for the year, largely due to its smaller exposure to rallying tech giants.

The industrial average now sits roughly 1,000 points away from notching a record high.