Lord & Taylor Is Going Out Of Business

Lord & Taylor started it's massive going-out-of-business sale in stores and online.

The department store and its parent company, Le Tote, filed for bankruptcy on August 2.

The companies said they would seek a buyer for the most profitable Lord & Taylor stores.

The company said they would close all of its locations if one was not found.

Deep discounts will be available throughout the stores and online.

Store fixtures, furniture, and equipment will also be sold.