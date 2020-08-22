Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Andrea Leadsom makes appeal to Donald Trump over Harry Dunn case

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:01s - Published
Andrea Leadsom makes appeal to Donald Trump over Harry Dunn case

Andrea Leadsom makes appeal to Donald Trump over Harry Dunn case

South Northamptonshire MP Andrea Leadsom met with members of Harry Dunn’sfamily on the anniversary – and appealed directly to Donald Trump to ensure avirtual trial.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Andrea Leadsom Andrea Leadsom British Conservative politician

Key events following the death of teenager Harry Dunn [Video]

Key events following the death of teenager Harry Dunn

A timeline of key events since motorcyclist Harry Dunn died after collidingwith a Volvo driven by Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a US diplomat, on August 27,2019. Sacoolas has been charged with causing the 19-year-old's death bydangerous driving, following the crash outside RAF Croughton inNorthamptonshire. But the 42-year-old claimed diplomatic immunity and was ableto return to her home country, sparking an international controversy. Sincethen, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab havecalled for Ms Sacoolas' extradition, a request which has been rejected by USofficials. The Dunn family have continued to campaign for a trial in the UKand the US, and have also launched a High Court battle with the ForeignOffice, accusing Mr Raab of perverting the course of justice. In a letter toHome Secretary Priti Patel on Monday, seen by the PA news agency, the Dunnfamily’s constituency MP Andrea Leadsom requested a "virtual trial" for MsSacoolas.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 03:00Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

President Trump to formally accept nomination for reelection tonight

 President Trump will close out the Republican National Convention tonight by formally accepting the party's nomination for a second term. CBS News chief..
CBS News

Walmart may join Microsoft in bid for video app TikTok

 HONG KONG — Walmart said Thursday it may join Microsoft to buy the U.S. business of TikTok, the popular Chinese-owned video app that has come under fire from..
WorldNews

Conway echoes 'law and order' amid Kenosha unrest

 Top White House aide Kellyanne Conway echoed President Donald Trump's "law and order" stance on the unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin following a police shooting that..
USATODAY.com

Fireworks and protests planned in DC for Trump's acceptance speech at close of RNC

 The RNC plans to set off more than 7,800 fireworks on the National Mall to celebrate Trump's nomination, while activists plan to protests outside.
USATODAY.com

Death of Harry Dunn Fatal road traffic collision resulting in UK/US diplomatic controversy

Harry Dunn death: Mother says she 'won't stop' in fight for justice on first anniversary

 Charlotte Charles feeling 'positive' at prospect of virtual trial involving alleged killer Anne Sacoolas – an idea now under consideration by attorney general
Independent

Harry Dunn death: Mum vows to keep promise to get son justice

 Harry Dunn's mother Charlotte Charles says she keep fighting to bring the suspect before a UK court.
BBC News
Anniversary of Harry Dunn's death: 'I won't stop' until Anne Sacoolas goes through UK justice system, says Harry's mother [Video]

Anniversary of Harry Dunn's death: 'I won't stop' until Anne Sacoolas goes through UK justice system, says Harry's mother

On the first anniversary of Harry Dunn's death, his mother Charlotte Charlesspeaks of her determination to bring the suspect to trial in the UK. AnneSacoolas was charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a crashoutside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire in August last year, which resultedin the 19-year-old's death. She claimed diplomatic immunity and returned tothe United States.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:45Published

South Northamptonshire (UK Parliament constituency) South Northamptonshire (UK Parliament constituency) Parliamentary constituency in the United Kingdom, 2010 onwards

Related news from verified sources

Andrea Leadsom issues plea to Donald Trump over Harry Dunn suspect

Former business secretary and South Northamptonshire MP Andrea Leadsom has appealed to Donald Trump...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Harry Dunn's parents speak a year after his death [Video]

Harry Dunn's parents speak a year after his death

A year after the tragic death of Harry Dunn, his parents Tim Dunn and Charlotte Charles spoke to ITV News about the loss of their much-loved son. As the interview took place the couple were told by..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:39Published
Former Ambassador Nikki Haley, Donald Trump Jr Make Case For President's Second Term [Video]

Former Ambassador Nikki Haley, Donald Trump Jr Make Case For President's Second Term

On Day 1 of the Republican National Convention, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and Donald Trump Jr. made their case for the president's second term.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:40Published
Judge: Trump Needs To Pay Stormy Daniels Even More Money [Video]

Judge: Trump Needs To Pay Stormy Daniels Even More Money

After already having paid her $130,000 in hush money, it's time for President Donald Trump to pay adult film actress Stormy Daniels once again. CNN reports a California Superior Court judge has..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published