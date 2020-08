Katy Perry Reveals Orlando Bloom's Favourite Song On 'Smile'

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have welcomed their baby girl Daisy Dove into the world just in time, because Perry's new album 'Smile' arrives on August 28.

While chatting with ET Canada's Cheryl Hickey and Carolyn MacKenzie from "The Morning Show", the songstress reveals Bloom's favourite song from her fifth studio album.