Katy Perry reveals favourite songs on her new album
Katy Perry has penned a song about how women are so "versatile and adaptable and incredible" for her new album.
BANG Showbiz Katy Perry reveals favourite songs
#KatyPerry #Smile https://t.co/PpwgIY3vYZ 22 minutes ago
Daily Entertainment News Katy Perry reveals favourite songs - Katy Perry has penned a song about how women are so "versatile and adaptable a… https://t.co/avj5mnErYj 11 hours ago
Katy Perry was worried that she 'wouldn't live to see 2018'According to Katy Perry, she worried she "wouldn't live to see 2018" if she didn't change her ways.
Katy Perry tapping up Orlando Bloom's ex Miranda Kerr for parenting tipsKaty Perry has been asking her fiance Orlando Bloom's ex-wife Miranda Kerr for parenting advice.
Katy Perry wanted a pharmaceutical crutch to help recovery'Roar' hitmaker Katy Perry has confessed she looked towards a "pharmaceutical crutch" to recover from depression.