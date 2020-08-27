Surveying The Damage From Hurricane Laura

At least three people were killed.

On Wednesday, the NHC said satellite images had shown that Laura had undergone a remarkable...

President Trump said Thursday that he’ll travel to Texas and Louisiana to tour the damage in the...

Hurricane Laura ripped through Louisiana on Thursday, destroying buildings in towns across the...

Christine Sitzes RT @statesman : . @statesman 's @Ozzy_Statesman is live from Orange, Texas, surveying the damage left overnight by Hurricane Laura https://t.c… 4 hours ago

1200 WOAI Governor Abbott is touring southeast Texas surveying damage from Hurricane Laura. He's expected to speak at about 1… https://t.co/GDOuqv7Zpg 4 hours ago

ÁGUEDA MALLA RT @AngelSanJuan313 : We are at Orange City Hall awaiting a news conference from Governor Greg Abbott, Senator John Cornyn and Lieutenant Go… 4 hours ago

ARCHITEKT RT @1200WOAI : Governor Abbott is touring southeast Texas surveying damage from Hurricane Laura. He's expected to speak at about 12:30. We'l… 4 hours ago

Rep. Sylvia Garcia #ThrowbackThursday to 2008 when I was a Harris County Commissioner and was surveying the damage done by Hurricane… https://t.co/AadUL7Tqa8 4 hours ago

Leila Singh RT @RepSylviaGarcia : #ThrowbackThursday to 2008 when I was a Harris County Commissioner and was surveying the damage done by Hurricane Ike… 4 hours ago

Lynda Childs RT @cbs11jack : #UPDATE @JohnCornyn , @GovAbbott , and @DanPatrick will hold a joint news conference in Southeast Texas this afternoon after s… 2 hours ago

🇺🇸B🏳️‍🌈 🌪Covicane Season🌊 RT @WAFB : WATCH: Tolor White, Jr. said his home has suffered significant damage from Hurricane Laura. When he was surveying the damage, the… 3 minutes ago