Surveying The Damage From Hurricane Laura
The storm made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane.
At least three people were killed.
🇺🇸B🏳️🌈 🌪Covicane Season🌊 RT @WAFB: WATCH: Tolor White, Jr. said his home has suffered significant damage from Hurricane Laura. When he was surveying the damage, the… 3 minutes ago
Lynda Childs RT @cbs11jack: #UPDATE @JohnCornyn, @GovAbbott, and @DanPatrick will hold a joint news conference in Southeast Texas this afternoon after s… 2 hours ago
ARCHITEKT RT @1200WOAI: Governor Abbott is touring southeast Texas surveying damage from Hurricane Laura. He's expected to speak at about 12:30. We'l… 4 hours ago
ÁGUEDA MALLA RT @AngelSanJuan313: We are at Orange City Hall awaiting a news conference from Governor Greg Abbott, Senator John Cornyn and Lieutenant Go… 4 hours ago
1200 WOAI Governor Abbott is touring southeast Texas surveying damage from Hurricane Laura. He's expected to speak at about 1… https://t.co/GDOuqv7Zpg 4 hours ago
Christine Sitzes RT @statesman: .@statesman's @Ozzy_Statesman is live from Orange, Texas, surveying the damage left overnight by Hurricane Laura https://t.c… 4 hours ago
WEB EXTRA: Hurricane Laura Damage In Parts of Louisiana and TexasLaura made landfall early Thursday as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane in Louisiana, not too far from the Texas border. Here’s a look at some of the damage in parts of LA and TX.
Texas And Louisiana Assess Storm Damage From Hurricane LauraTeam coverage of destruction left behind as Hurricane Laura downgraded to a tropical storm (8-27-2020)
Four storm-related deaths, possibly more -Louisiana GovLouisiana Governor John Bel Edwards told reporters on Thursday there has been four storm-related deaths after Hurricane Laura ripped through the state and said he's concerned search and rescue crews..