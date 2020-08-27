Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Surveying The Damage From Hurricane Laura

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 03:55s - Published
Surveying The Damage From Hurricane Laura

Surveying The Damage From Hurricane Laura

The storm made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane.

At least three people were killed.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Hurricane Laura Slams Louisiana, But With Less Damage Than Forecast

Hurricane Laura ripped through Louisiana on Thursday, destroying buildings in towns across the...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comCBS News


Trump 'probably' traveling to Texas, Louisiana this weekend to tour Hurricane Laura damage

President Trump said Thursday that he’ll travel to Texas and Louisiana to tour the damage in the...
FOXNews.com - Published

Hurricane Laura causes flash flooding as it makes landfall in Louisiana

Hurricane Laura causes flash flooding as it makes landfall in Louisiana On Wednesday, the NHC said satellite images had shown that Laura had undergone a remarkable...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •CBS 2



Tweets about this

akuma_river

🇺🇸B🏳️‍🌈 🌪Covicane Season🌊 RT @WAFB: WATCH: Tolor White, Jr. said his home has suffered significant damage from Hurricane Laura. When he was surveying the damage, the… 3 minutes ago

txwbo864

Lynda Childs RT @cbs11jack: #UPDATE @JohnCornyn, @GovAbbott, and @DanPatrick will hold a joint news conference in Southeast Texas this afternoon after s… 2 hours ago

LeilaSi46634040

Leila Singh RT @RepSylviaGarcia: #ThrowbackThursday to 2008 when I was a Harris County Commissioner and was surveying the damage done by Hurricane Ike… 4 hours ago

RepSylviaGarcia

Rep. Sylvia Garcia #ThrowbackThursday to 2008 when I was a Harris County Commissioner and was surveying the damage done by Hurricane… https://t.co/AadUL7Tqa8 4 hours ago

LFS1776

ARCHITEKT RT @1200WOAI: Governor Abbott is touring southeast Texas surveying damage from Hurricane Laura. He's expected to speak at about 12:30. We'l… 4 hours ago

AguedaMalla

ÁGUEDA MALLA RT @AngelSanJuan313: We are at Orange City Hall awaiting a news conference from Governor Greg Abbott, Senator John Cornyn and Lieutenant Go… 4 hours ago

1200WOAI

1200 WOAI Governor Abbott is touring southeast Texas surveying damage from Hurricane Laura. He's expected to speak at about 1… https://t.co/GDOuqv7Zpg 4 hours ago

sacourtreporter

Christine Sitzes RT @statesman: .@statesman's @Ozzy_Statesman is live from Orange, Texas, surveying the damage left overnight by Hurricane Laura https://t.c… 4 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

WEB EXTRA: Hurricane Laura Damage In Parts of Louisiana and Texas [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Hurricane Laura Damage In Parts of Louisiana and Texas

Laura made landfall early Thursday as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane in Louisiana, not too far from the Texas border. Here’s a look at some of the damage in parts of LA and TX.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:59Published
Texas And Louisiana Assess Storm Damage From Hurricane Laura [Video]

Texas And Louisiana Assess Storm Damage From Hurricane Laura

Team coverage of destruction left behind as Hurricane Laura downgraded to a tropical storm (8-27-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 04:00Published
Four storm-related deaths, possibly more -Louisiana Gov [Video]

Four storm-related deaths, possibly more -Louisiana Gov

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards told reporters on Thursday there has been four storm-related deaths after Hurricane Laura ripped through the state and said he's concerned search and rescue crews..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:34Published