More Oklahomans Helping Along Gulf Coast

Meteorologist Brandon Wholey takes a look at who is helping after Hurricane Laura.

TO ANSWER THE CALL FOR HELP.NOW - ANOTHER GROUP ISPREPARING TO HEAD DOWN TOHELP OUR SOUTHERN NEIGHBORS.METEOROLOGIST BRANDON WHOLEYSHOWS US WHO'S STEPPINGUP... AND WHAT WILL HAPPENONCE THEY GET BACK HOME.A TEAM OF 260 PEOPLE FROMPSO..

SET TO LEAVE EARLYFRIDAY MORNING FORSHREVEPORT.

THE LINEMEN,VEGITATION CREWS, AND OTHERSWILL BRING HELP TO WHOEVERNEEDS IT.

OG&E SAYS THEIRCREWS ARE HELPING RIGHT NOWIN AREAS HIT HARDEST BYHURRICANE LAURA.

MARY JANECOFFMAN WITH THE RED CROSSKANSAS AND OKLAHOMA CHAPTERIS THERE, TOO..

MARY JANECOFFMAN WITH THE RED CROSSKANSAS AND OKLAHOMA CHAPTERIS THERE, TOO..

ALONG WITH AFEW OTHER PEOPLE FROMOKLAHOMA."WE HAVE THREE FROM OURNORTHEAST OKLAHOMA CHAPTERIN WHICH TULSA IS THEPRIMARY LOCATION WHO AREHELPING TO RESPOND TOHURRICANE LAURA."SHE SAYS THERE'S A LOT OFWORK TO DO IN THE COMINGDAYS AS PEOPLE TRY TORECOVER FROM THE STORM."OUR MAIN PRIORITY TO STARTREALLY IS INSURING THATPEOPLE HAVE A SAFE PLACE TOSTAY...THAT THEY ARE GETTINGTHEIR BASIC NEEDS MET."TULSA POLICE AND OTHERAGENCIES... ALSO LENDING AHAND."TULSA POLICE IMT IS ON SITEAT THE BATON ROUGE EOC ANDTHEY ARE ASSISTING WITHCOORDINATION OF EVACUEETRANSPORT SHELTER OPERATIONSAND THEY WILL BEHELPING RE-HOME THOSEINDIVIDUALS ONCE THEHURRICANE HAS PASSED."THERE ARE SAFETY PROTOCOLSIN PLACE FOR WHEN THESERESPONDERS COME BACK --BECAUSE SOCIAL DISTANCINGISN'T POSSIBLE WHEN CREWSARE WORKING TO SAVE PEOPLE."WE WILL BE WORKING WITHFIRE AND POLICEDEPARTMENT... BEFORE THEYARE RELEASED BACK TO THEGENERAL COMMUNITY."METEOROLOGIST BRANDONWHOLEY, 2 WORKS FOR YOU.