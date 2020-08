Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 01:45s - Published 4 minutes ago

Coronavirus Confusion: Getting answers about state and federal reporting

OVER CONFLICTING STATE ANDFEDERAL CORONAVIRUS RESPONSERECOMMENDATIONS HAVEPROMPTED LOCAL LEADERS TONARROW THEIR FOCUS.AS TWO WORKS FOR YOU'S BRADYHALBLEIB SHOWS US -- WHILEBOTH STATE AND FEDERALGUIDANCE IS TAKEN INTOCONSIDERATION, THE CITY ANDCOUNTY SAY THEY ARE PAYINGATTENTION TO LOCAL DATA TOMAKE DECISIONS.THE WHITE HOUSE DOCUMENTDEEMS A COUNTY A RED-ZONE IFTHE COUNTY REPORTS MORE THAN100 WEEKLY NEWS CASES PER100-THOUSAND.

MEANWHILE, THESTATE'S ALERT SYSTEM DEEMS ACOUNTY IN THE REDZONE IF THE THE COUNTYREPORTS MORE THAN 14.4DAILY NEW CASES PER100-THOUSAND.THAT'S ONLY ABOUT APOINT-SEVEN PERCENTDIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE TWOIF YOU CONVERT THE STATE'SDAILY NEW CASES TO WEEKS.THEREFORE WE KNOW THEMETRICS ARE ALMOSTIDENTICAL.

STILL, ONE MAPSHOWS RED AND THE SHOWSORANGE.WELL, WE DID SOME DIGGINGAND FOUND THAT THE STATETACKED ON FOUR ADDITIONALCRITERIA THAT MUST INCLUDEDTO GAGE WHETHER A COUNTY ISA HIGH RISK ZONE.

THOSEINCLUDE AVAILABLE STAFF,MEDICAL AND SURGICAL BEDSAVAILABLE, VENTILATORTHRESHOLD AND FACILITY PPETHRESHOLD.

WITHOUT THOSE,OUR STATE WOULD ALSOINCIDATE TULSA COUNTY AS ARED ZONE.

THAT SAID, WHILEBOTH STATE AND FEDERALGUIDANCE IS TAKEN INTOCONSIDERATION, THE CITY ANDCOUNTY SAY THEY ARE ONLYPAYING ATTENTION TO LOCALDATA TO MAKE DECISIONS.DR. BRUCE DART, TULSA HEALTHDEPARTMENT EXECUTIVEDIRECTOR: "REGARDLESS OFTHESE ALERT ZONES WE'REGOING TO FOLLOW THE DATAHERE.

AND AS I SAID EARLIER,IF THEY TELL US TO DOSOMETHING DIFFERENTLY, WE'LLDO SOMETHING DIFFERENTLY TOMITIGATE SPREAD.

DOES THATMEAN WE FOLLOW EVERYTHINGCOMING DOWN FROM DIFFERENTLEVELS OF GOVERNMENT?

NO."WE'VE REACHED OUT TO THESTATE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTHSEVERAL TIMES TO GET THEIRRESPONSE.

BUT, WE HAVE NOTYET HEARD BACK FROM THEM.BRADY HALBLEIB, 2 WORKS FORYOU.COVID-19 NUMBERS HITTING