Tim Walz and DPS Commissioner John Harrington lay out their plans to keep the peace Thursday night in Minneapolis (14:48).WCCO 4 News At 6 - August 27, 2020



Related videos from verified sources Gov. Walz Deploys National Guard To Minneapolis



Gov. Tim Walz talks to the media about the unrest in downtown Minneapolis Wednesday night, which has led him to institute a peacetime emergency and deploy the Minnesota National Guard ().WCCO 4 News -.. Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 10:32 Published 21 hours ago Looters Rummage Through Minneapolis Chipotle Live On Air



Jeff Wagner reports on looting in downtown Minneapolis, and witnesses vandals roaming through a Chipotle restaurant across the street from WCCO Studios live on air (3:49)WCCO 4 News - August 26, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 03:49 Published 21 hours ago Minneapolis homicide suspect reportedly commits suicide, as angry crowd suspects police shooting and riots



A homicide suspect reportedly took his own life near Nicollet Mall in Minneapolis on Wednesday, August 26, according to local police. In the aftermath of the suicide, people gathered around the.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:53 Published 22 hours ago