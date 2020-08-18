GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of Aug. 27, 2020
GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of Aug. 27, 2020
The latest hospital data shows 213 hospital beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients – 30 fewer than Wednesday with 25 patients discharged or transferred from hospitals over the past 24 hours and 85% of state hospitals reporting.
ARE SEEING 45 TO 50 NEW CASESEACH DAY.HERE'S A LOOK AT WHERE WE ARE ATAT THE STATE LEVEL.THEE 50 NEW CASES TODAY.COLORADO'S TOTAL IS MODERN56,000.213 BEDS ARE BEING OCCUPIED BYCOVI