Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pair Of Unusual Conventions Come To A Close As President Trump Addresses RNC

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 03:38s - Published
Pair Of Unusual Conventions Come To A Close As President Trump Addresses RNC

Pair Of Unusual Conventions Come To A Close As President Trump Addresses RNC

CBS4's Natalie Brand has a recap of the final night of the Republican National Convention.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Trump heads into his convention in an unprecedented position

Trump heads into his convention in an unprecedented position (CNN)First things first: The theme song of the week is Curb Your Enthusiasm. Poll of the week: A new...
WorldNews - Published

UFC Chief Dana White Defends Trump Covid Response in RNC Speech: ‘No One Person and No One Place Could’ve Anticipated the Challenges’

UFC president *Dana White* spoke at the 2016 RNC convention for then-candidate *Donald Trump*, and he...
Mediaite - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Two Wisconsin RNC Delegates watch President Trump accept the party's nomination from the White House [Video]

Two Wisconsin RNC Delegates watch President Trump accept the party's nomination from the White House

Republicans gather in Waukesha County to watch President Trump accept the party’s nomination. While two other Wisconsin RNC Delegates got to see the speech in person at the White House.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:01Published
President Trump Accepts Party's Nomination At RNC [Video]

President Trump Accepts Party's Nomination At RNC

President Donald Trump accepted his party's nomination during the final night of the Republican National Convention. The president attacked his opponent while making his case for four more years;..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:14Published
President Trump Accepts Nomination At Republican National Convention [Video]

President Trump Accepts Nomination At Republican National Convention

President Donald Trump spoke on the final night of the Republican National Convention to formally accept the party's nomination.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:18Published