Two Wisconsin RNC Delegates watch President Trump accept the party's nomination from the White House Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 02:01s - Published 15 minutes ago Two Wisconsin RNC Delegates watch President Trump accept the party's nomination from the White House Republicans gather in Waukesha County to watch President Trump accept the party’s nomination. While two other Wisconsin RNC Delegates got to see the speech in person at the White House. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend IF I WAS PRESIDENT I WOULD BEGOING.







You Might Like



Tweets about this Health Law/Government & Ethics, 4th Estate RT @tmj4: “This, in our lifetime, is the most historical presidential election." https://t.co/jpC3xol67P 6 minutes ago TMJ4 News “This, in our lifetime, is the most historical presidential election." https://t.co/jpC3xol67P 8 minutes ago