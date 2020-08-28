2021 Hyundai NEXO - Remote Parking Demo

With the All-New Hyundai NEXO, Hyundai Motor's second-generation of commercialised fuel cell electric vehicles, the company again takes the lead in this segment with the first dedicated hydrogen-powered SUV.

This next generation fuel cell vehicle offers the most advanced technology on the market with autonomous driving capabilities, smart advanced driver assistance systems and strongest powertrains in the segment.

NEXO is the technological flagship of Hyundai's growing eco-vehicle fleet and is built on a newly developed and dedicated vehicle platform.

Hyundai Motor calls it a FUV - a future utility vehicle - combining the practicality of an SUV crossover with advanced electrified technology, comprehensive driver assistance functions and innovative and appealing design features.

The new NEXO has the best range within the fuel cell and EV car segment of 666 km (under WLTP testing) / 756 km (NEDC) - comparable to an internal combustion engine and allowing drivers to travel long distances.

Hyundai NEXO is available across Europe starting from mid-2018.

Hyundai Motor is investing heavily in a future zero-emission mobility already covering the widest range of alternative powertrains in the industry.

With the new fuel cell system, Hyundai has taken the comprehensive technology of the previous model further forward.

The company is now introducing the most advanced eco-friendly powertrain making the fuel cell technology smaller, lighter and stronger.

The next generation fuel cell vehicle improves the air supply system and reduces the already short refuelling times.

The overall efficiency and fuel economy put the NEXO in a class all of its own.