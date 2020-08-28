Chinese art teacher uses thousands of nails to create impressive artworks

An art teacher in southern China used thousands of nails to create impressive artworks, including pictures of Bruce Lee, the Mona Lisa, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James.

The cool video, filmed in the city of Zhongshan in Guangdong Province, shows an art teacher named Chen Shaojun using a hammer, a pair of pliers and a nail gun to insert the nails into a white board to form celebrities and animals.

Chen first tried to use nails to make his artworks look more stereoscopic, when making a portrait of Chinese politician Sun Yat-sen's image in a competition, and won the first prize in 2018.

Chen's largest artwork is his image of an elephant, which he took eight days and more than 70,000 nails to complete the product.

Chen has created more than 20 nail artworks and he is planning to host an art show to display them.