Afghanistan, Pakistan: At least 200 killed in monsoon floods

A massive protest was held outside Dhaka Press Club on Friday to condemn the Chinese brutality and suppression against Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang Autonomous region. Bangladesh Freedom Fighters organised the demo in memory of August 28 Uighur Repression Day saying that Muslims in many countries are unhappy with the inhuman treatment of Uighur Muslims by China's Communist regime. The Chinese government has reportedly detained more than a million Muslims in re-education camps. Most of the people who have been arbitrarily detained are Uighur, a predominantly Turkic-speaking ethnic group primarily from China's north-western region of Xinjiang. Human rights organizations, UN officials, and many foreign governments are urging China to stop the crackdown. But Chinese officials maintain that what they call vocational training centers do not infringe on Uighurs' human rights. They have refused to share information about the detention centers, and prevented journalists and foreign investigators from examining them. However, internal Chinese government documents leaked in late 2019 have provided important details on how officials launched and maintained the detention camps. Human rights activists allege that most people in the camps have never been charged with crimes and have no legal avenues to challenge their detentions. The detainees seem to have been targeted for a variety of reasons, according to media reports, including traveling to or contacting people from any of the twenty-six countries China considers sensitive, such as Turkey and Afghanistan; attending services at mosques; having more than three children; and sending texts containing Quranic verses. Often, their only crime is being Muslim, human rights groups say, adding that many Uighurs have been labeled as extremists simply for practicing their religion.
Baloch, Sindhis and Pashtuns staged a protest on August 30 in Canada's Toronto to mark International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances. The protestors demanded United Nations (UN) and international communities to press Pakistan to end forced disappearances, enforced conversion to Islam and extrajudicial killings. The leaders and members of Baloch National Movement, Canada Pashtun Council, Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) and World Sindhi Congress gathered in downtown Toronto and chanted "Pakistan Army Terrorist, ISI Terrorist". They called Pakistan army an occupied Army of Pakistan, Balochistan and Sindh. The protesters urged Canadian Government to press Pakistan in terms of reinstating human rights for Baloch, Sindhis, Mohajirs and Pashtuns. The protesters met with "Free Hong Kong" protesters in the next block and together they raised slogans, "Down Down China Down" and "Pakistan China Partnership, Human Rights Abuses for Baloch, Sindhis and Pashtuns".
The Free Balochistan Movement held a protest demonstration outside the official residence of Prime Minister Boris Johnson to mark the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances. Several Baloch and other human rights activists have joined the protest from different cities of the UK and expressed their support for the families of enforced disappeared people in Balochistan. Protesters carrying banners, placards and flags of Balochistan chanted slogans against Pakistani state's atrocities against Baloch people. They demanded the immediate release of previously abducted Baloch and stopping of further enforced disappearances. Speakers urged the international community including the UK to stop supporting Pakistan as their support is strengthening Pakistan to commit more crimes against humanity. They said that thousands of innocent Baloch have been arrested and disappeared by Pakistani forces and many of them have been killed in custody. Activists have also strongly condemned the recent murder of Hayat Baloch in Balochistan's Turbat city who was shot dead by FC in front of his parents.
Members of minority communities from Pakistan held a protest outside Pakistan Consulate in New York over atrocities committed against minorities in Pakistan on International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances.
