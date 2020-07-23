Jayma Mays, Erinn Hayes On Joining 'Bill And Ted Face The Music'

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are once again saving the world in "Bill And Ted Face The Music".

A lot has changed over the past 30 years, with Bill and Ted both having two daughters and two wives played by Jayma Mays and Erinn Hayes.

ET Canada digital reporter Morgan Hoffman caught up with the co-stars to chat about joining the iconic franchise.