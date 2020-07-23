|
Jayma Mays, Erinn Hayes On Joining 'Bill And Ted Face The Music'
Video Credit: ETCanada
Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are once again saving the world in "Bill And Ted Face The Music".
A lot has changed over the past 30 years, with Bill and Ted both having two daughters and two wives played by Jayma Mays and Erinn Hayes.
ET Canada digital reporter Morgan Hoffman caught up with the co-stars to chat about joining the iconic franchise.
*Release date :* August 21, 2020
*Synopsis :* Directed by Dean Parisot with returning franchise...
AceShowbiz
Bill & Ted 3 Film Clip
Bill & Ted Face The Music Movie Clip - Plot synopsis: The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William "Bill" S. Preston Esq. and Theodore "Ted" Logan. Yet to fulfill their..
Credit: Teaser Trailer
BILL & TED 3 Movie Clip -Reuniting With Death
starring Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi), Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan , Erinn Hayes,..
Credit: Teaser Trailer
BILL & TED FACE THE MUSIC movie
BILL & TED FACE THE MUSIC movie - New trailer - Plot synopsis: Directed by Dean Parisot with returning franchise writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, the film will continue to track the..
Credit: Teaser Trailer
