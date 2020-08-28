When unemployment topped 3m - and kept rising
As the UK copes with being in a recession, how does it compare with the recession in the 1980s?
Lyyana Damanhoori RT @BBCNews: The UK is in a recession for the first time in 11 years, with some suggestions unemployment could reach three million
The las… 2 hours ago
Margaret #FBPE 🇪🇺 RT @iainoverton: And still Brexit beckons. https://t.co/9k11S5qTJM 3 hours ago
Shaun Thomas RT @ResetCymru: The 1980s was a lesson in how not to handle an unemployment crisis.
We now have the tools to do better and stop a wasted… 3 hours ago
okimikobot When unemployment topped 3m - and kept rising https://t.co/wsynE1LnoO 4 hours ago
TichW RT @Ian_Fraser: Remember the last time UK unemployment climbed above three million? https://t.co/zIAwWcwSR4 4 hours ago
MTGS Business BBC News - The 1980s 'super recession': When unemployment topped 3m - and kept rising https://t.co/WWpBogWO4Y 4 hours ago
MTGS Economics BBC News - The 1980s 'super recession': When unemployment topped 3m - and kept rising https://t.co/UEt9ikO2sF 4 hours ago
sunny girl BBC News - The 1980s 'super recession': When unemployment topped 3m - and kept rising https://t.co/2C37xpolpS 6 hours ago