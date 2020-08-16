Top 20 Moments From Ip Man 4

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 21:29s - Published 4 days ago

For this list, we’ll be looking at the most memorable scenes in the final film of the “Ip Man” franchise.

This franchise has produced no shortage of iconic moments.

This franchise has produced no shortage of iconic moments.

For this list, we’ll be looking at the most memorable scenes in the final film of the “Ip Man” franchise.

Our countdown includes Ip Man Arrives in America, Ip Man Bonds with Yonah, Lazy Susan Fight, Mid-Autumn Festival Showdown, Ip Man vs.

Sergeant Geddes, and more!