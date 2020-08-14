Sadak 2 | Film Review | Sanjay Dutt | Alia Bhatt | Aditya | Mahesh Bhatt

Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, Sadak 2 is a sequel to his 1991 hit Sadak which Starred Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in lead.

30 years later the sequel stars Bhatt's younger daughter Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapoor, whereas Dutt returns to reprise his character of taxi-driver Ravi.

Sadak 2 promises to be a revenge-thriller drama and an ode to love.

Jisshu Sengupta, Makrand Deshpande, Priyanka Bose and Gulshan Grover play the supporting roles.

Here's our review for Sadak 2