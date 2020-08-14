Global  
 

Sadak 2 | Film Review | Sanjay Dutt | Alia Bhatt | Aditya | Mahesh Bhatt

Video Credit: desimartini - Duration: 03:40s - Published
Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, Sadak 2 is a sequel to his 1991 hit Sadak which Starred Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in lead.

30 years later the sequel stars Bhatt's younger daughter Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapoor, whereas Dutt returns to reprise his character of taxi-driver Ravi.

Sadak 2 promises to be a revenge-thriller drama and an ode to love.

Jisshu Sengupta, Makrand Deshpande, Priyanka Bose and Gulshan Grover play the supporting roles.

Here's our review for Sadak 2


Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt's unseen stills from 'Sadak 2'

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's 'Sadak 2' starring Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt...
Zee News - Published

Sadak 2 Movie Review: Dependable cast wasted away in dense, hare-brained plot

*Sadak 2 U/A Drama On: Disney+Hotstar Cast: Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt Director:...
Mid-Day - Published

'Sadak 2': Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt's Mahesh Bhatt directorial becomes lowest rated film on IMDb

'Sadak 2' has been given negative reviews by critics too.
DNA - Published Also reported by •Bollywood Life



Sadak 2 Movie Review: Sanjay Dutt- Alia Bhatt's Film Turns Out To Be A Dead End

#Sadak2Review: The best moments from #Sadak2 are those from the prequel #Sadak which was no classic, to begin with.

Sadak 2 Movie Review: Sanjay Dutt- Alia Bhatt's Film Turns Out To Be A Dead End

REVIEW: 'Everyone's a bit cuckoo in #Sadak2'

REVIEW: The storytelling, performances dialogue, cinematography, songs, background music of #Sadak2 – all seem to belong…

REVIEW: The storytelling, performances dialogue, cinematography, songs, background music of #Sadak2 – all seem to b…

REVIEW: 'Everyone's a bit cuckoo in #Sadak2'

Do not waste your money on this film.


Sadak 2 | No Rating Movie Review | Sanjay Dutt | Alia Bhatt | Aditya Roy Kapoor [Video]

Sadak 2 | No Rating Movie Review | Sanjay Dutt | Alia Bhatt | Aditya Roy Kapoor

A sequel to the 1991 cult film Sadak, the latest release Sadak 2 starring Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Jisshu SenGupta, Makrand Deshpande, Gulshan Grover comes across as a half-hearted..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:54Published
Sanjay Dutt to wrap up 'Sadak 2' dubbing before medical break [Video]

Sanjay Dutt to wrap up 'Sadak 2' dubbing before medical break

Before taking a break for medical treatment, actor Sanjay Dutt plans to wrap up the dubbing work of his upcoming film, Sadak 2. #Sanjaydutt #sadak2

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:27Published
Alia Bhatt shares passionate kiss with Aditya Roy Kapoor in 'Tum se Hi' song [Video]

Alia Bhatt shares passionate kiss with Aditya Roy Kapoor in 'Tum se Hi' song

The trailer of "Sadak 2" has been facing social media ire, and garnered more than 8 million dislikes in less than a day of being launched on YouTube. #AliaBhatt #Sadak2

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:57Published