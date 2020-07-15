CM Palaniswami holds review meeting on Unlock 4

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on August 29 held meeting with health officials amid COVID-19 pandemic.

He also discussed the preparedness measures as fourth phase of unlock will end soon.

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and state Health Minister Dr C Vijayabaskar were present in the meeting.

Tamil Nadu has over 50,000 active cases of coronavirus.