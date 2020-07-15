CM Palaniswami holds review meeting on Unlock 4

Skeleton remains of human being were found at Kondagai excavation site near Madurai on August 12. Chief Minister K Palaniswami had given thumbs up for the sixth phase of excavation work on February 19. But due to COVID-19 pandemic all excavation sites were closed on March 24. Excavation work has resumed on May 20.
Around 40 police personnel of Chennai have donate blood for the plasma therapy for COVID-19 treatment at Chennai's Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital. Chennai Police Commissioner, Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal said, "Other personnel who have recovered from COVID19 also willing to donate plasma." State Health Minister, Dr C Vijayabaskar was also present during the noble work.
Even as India continue to report record rise in daily cases of coronavirus, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said the pandemic could be controlled by Diwali festival. India on August 31 reported highest spike of more than 78,000 cases of coronavirus, the most anywhere in the world. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are leading the caseload. However, the national capital after reporting more than 2000 cases on August 30, saw a moment of relief as it reported fewer than 1400 infections on August 31.
A bull in Tamil Nadu's Madurai followed a vehicle for one kilometer, which carried a cow. The bull tried to stop the vehicle. The bull and the cow were grown together in Palamedu area. Muniandiraja a resident of Palamedu, has been running a tea shop in the area. He brought up his cow along with a Manjamalai Swami temple Bull. Muniandi decided to sell his cow and tried to load it into his truck. When the vehicle went to temple, the Bull could not bear the separation and followed the vehicle for about 1 km and tried to stop it. Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam's son Jayapradeep took immediate action to donate the cow to the temple and reunite the bovines.