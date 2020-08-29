Watch incredibly rare footage of Crown Flash meteorological phenomenon over Florida

Local resident Daniel De Rose captured this amazing footage of a Crown Flash.

This rarely seen meteorological occurs over thunderhead clouds and has the appearance of aurora-like streamers emanating into the clear atmosphere.

Daniel shot this video in Stuart, Florida and describes the scene "The weather was beautiful, temperature low to mid-90s, humidity around 80%+/-, winds 10-15mph.

The cloud took about 40min to become a dark thunderstorm cloud and about an hour or so before it produced thunder.

There was a halo around the sun which was about 50% faded when the flash started.

Along the top edge of the cloud, there was a whiter smoother border that through polarized sunglasses was purplish pink and green and almost translucent but didn't show any color in photos.

" Daniel says the crown flash lasted approximately 10-15 minutes