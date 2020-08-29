Watch incredibly rare footage of Crown Flash meteorological phenomenon over Florida
Watch incredibly rare footage of Crown Flash meteorological phenomenon over Florida
Local resident Daniel De Rose captured this amazing footage of a Crown Flash.
This rarely seen meteorological occurs over thunderhead clouds and has the appearance of aurora-like streamers emanating into the clear atmosphere.
Daniel shot this video in Stuart, Florida and describes the scene "The weather was beautiful, temperature low to mid-90s, humidity around 80%+/-, winds 10-15mph.
The cloud took about 40min to become a dark thunderstorm cloud and about an hour or so before it produced thunder.
There was a halo around the sun which was about 50% faded when the flash started.
Along the top edge of the cloud, there was a whiter smoother border that through polarized sunglasses was purplish pink and green and almost translucent but didn't show any color in photos.
" Daniel says the crown flash lasted approximately 10-15 minutes