Italy picks up 49 people in need of aid from Banksy-funded boat

Mandatory credit: @MVLouiseMichel and Banksy The Banksy-funded refugee rescueboat is stranded in the Mediterranean Sea and emergency calls for immediatehelp have been ignored, the crew has said. There are more than 200 people onboard the Louise Michel and one dead body, according to tweets posted from thevessel’s account. The former French navy boat – launched under its new guiselast week, featuring a Banksy painting depicting a young girl holding on to aheart-shaped safety float – was off the coast of Malta on Saturday morning.
A medic on board a Banksy-funded rescue boat, Leona Blankenstein, explains howthe crew saved 89 refugees from a rubber dinghy amid a storm in theMediterranean Sea. The Louise Michel, a former French navy vessel, launchedunder its new guise last week and features a painting from Banksy depicting ayoung girl holding on to a heart-shaped safety float. The boat was renamedafter a 19th-century French anarchist, and is spattered in pink paint afterthe secretive artist “decorated her with a fire extinguisher”. It was boughtwith the proceeds of some of Banksy’s works and is captained by a professionalcrew with a “flat hierarchy and a vegan diet”.
