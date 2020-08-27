Italy picks up 49 people in need of aid from Banksy-funded boat

Banksy-funded refugee rescue boat stranded with calls for help 'ignored'



Mandatory credit: @MVLouiseMichel and Banksy The Banksy-funded refugee rescueboat is stranded in the Mediterranean Sea and emergency calls for immediatehelp have been ignored, the crew has said. There are more than 200 people onboard the Louise Michel and one dead body, according to tweets posted from thevessel’s account. The former French navy boat – launched under its new guiselast week, featuring a Banksy painting depicting a young girl holding on to aheart-shaped safety float – was off the coast of Malta on Saturday morning.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published on January 1, 1970