Doxxed Schoolteacher Receives Death Threats For Wearing 'I Can't Breathe' T-Shirt

A Los Angeles high school teacher has had to flee her home after receiving numerous death threats.

According to CNN, the threats came after she wore an "I can't breathe" T-shirt during one of her virtual class sessions.

The teacher initially received backlash last week from a parent upset that race and social justice topics were being discussed in his daughter's English class.

The upset parent allegedly shared the photo of the teacher on one of his social media platforms, resulting in widespread support and hate alike.

Elijah Schaffer, the podcast host of the YouTube show "Slightly Offens*ve," posted a screenshot of the photo to his Twitter account.

That led to hundreds of his more than 200,000 followers to flood the teacher's inbox with death threats.