Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche - Game Highlights

Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 02:41s - Published
Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche, 08/30/2020

Avalanche grab 1st win against Stars with 3rd-period outburst in game of runs

Nazem Kadri scored the go-ahead goal with 6:06 remaining in a wild third period as the Colorado...
CBC.ca - Published

Stars' top line come to life in Game 1 win over Avalanche

Alexander Radulov had two goals and an assist as the top Dallas line finally came to life, and the...
CBC.ca - Published

Hockey Night in Canada: Stars vs. Avalanche - Game 1

Watch live on television and online as the Colorado Avalanche battle the Dallas Stars in Game 1 of...
CBC.ca - Published


yb2908

yannick beaudoin RT @TSN_Sports: Stars beat Avalanche to take 3-1 series lead. MORE: https://t.co/xzWo4b5BAJ https://t.co/AKEinF2XqY 1 minute ago

Coltender_75

Colton Miller-Stephen RT @NHLonNBCSports: Time for MORE! Period 2 - #AnytimeAnywhere vs. #Isles 📺: NBC 💻: https://t.co/wZAGp6zOzz https://t.co/cjRZindZmM 4 minutes ago

NHLonNBCSports

#StanleyCup Playoffs on NBC Time for MORE! Period 2 - #AnytimeAnywhere vs. #Isles 📺: NBC 💻: https://t.co/wZAGp6zOzz https://t.co/cjRZindZmM 6 minutes ago

TSN_Sports

TSN Stars beat Avalanche to take 3-1 series lead. MORE: https://t.co/xzWo4b5BAJ https://t.co/AKEinF2XqY 6 minutes ago

davidsatriano

David Satriano RT @NHLdotcom: The Stars scored two third-period goals in 32 seconds and held on for a 5-4 win against the Avalanche in Game 4 to extend th… 7 minutes ago

TonyUbiquitymme

Tony White NHL PLAYOFFS: Radek Faksa had a goal and two assists, Roope Hintz scored the last of three power-play goals by Dal… https://t.co/3qNdGulwf9 9 minutes ago

Felix_Sicard

Felix Sicard Moving places this weekend so I’ve been totally oblivious to sports in general. But, wow, the Dallas Stars have t… https://t.co/eUwZNiklcj 9 minutes ago

KateShefte

Kate Shefte RT @CSGazetteSports: Rapid Reaction: Colorado Avalanche on the brink after Dallas Stars take Game 4 https://t.co/7PQA54JGZB #GoStars #GoAv… 12 minutes ago


NHL Highlights | Avalanche @ Stars 8/26/2020 [Video]

NHL Highlights | Avalanche @ Stars 8/26/2020

Extended highlights of the Colorado Avalanche at the Dallas Stars

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:39Published
NHL Highlights | Stars @ Avalanche 8/24/2020 [Video]

NHL Highlights | Stars @ Avalanche 8/24/2020

Extended highlights of the Dallas Stars at the Colorado Avalanche

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:36Published
Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars - Game Highlights [Video]

Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars, 08/22/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:36Published