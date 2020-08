Reparations For Slavery Considered By California Lawmakers Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 00:17s - Published 12 minutes ago Reparations For Slavery Considered By California Lawmakers California lawmakers are setting up a task force to study and make recommendations for reparations to African Americans, particularly the descendants of slaves, as the nation struggles again with civil rights and unrest following the latest shooting of a Black man by police. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend